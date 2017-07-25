Men sentenced after ‘concerning’ incident in Milton Keynes shopping centre

Have your say

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two men have been sentenced following an incident in Milton Keynes shopping centre.

Fadhali Mbarouke, aged 38, of North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes and James Bennett, aged 39, of Warwick Avenue, Bedford appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 5.

The incident took place in the evening of November 30, when both men were seen running through the shopping centre whilst holding weapons.

Mbarouke was holding a large metal pole that he had taken from a nearby restaurant, and Bennett was carrying a knife.

Both men ran towards and ended up inside McDonalds, where they continued to threaten each other with the weapons, causing members of the public to vacate the area.

They then caused each other injuries, and both needed hospital treatment.

Both men were charged in January this year and both pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mbarouke was issued a two month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and Bennett was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment.

Following the court appearance, investigating officer D Kim McHugh said: “This was a concerning incident for the community at the time of the offence, of two men running through a very public area whilst holding offensive weapons.

“I want to reassure our communities that the matter was thoroughly investigated, and as a result, both offenders have now been prosecuted for their actions.”