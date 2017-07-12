Mental health experts share knowledge with Milton Keynes schools

Headteachers and governors from schools across Milton Keynes heard how they can promote a safe and stable environment for children and young people earlier today (Wednesday) when they came together at a conference focusing on children’s mental health.

The event, organised by Milton Keynes Council, was attended by more than 160 delegates and included key note speeches from nationally renowned experts in the field Natasha Devon MBE, and Jane Case, Hub Manager of YoungMinds.

Local expert Hannah Pugliese from the Clinical Commissioning Group and Child Adolescent Mental Health Service also shared their knowledge and experiences in Milton Keynes.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families opened the event.

“In an average classroom, three children will be suffering from a diagnosable mental health condition with half of these conditions being established by the age of 14,” Zoe said.

“It is so important that we understand how to protect and promote the wellbeing of all children and young people. I hope those who came along found the conference as enlightening and useful as I did.”

Members from MK’s Youth Cabinet gave a presentation which shared their perspective on the pressures on young people and children at school, at home and online.

Workshop sessions focused on how schools can create an optimal learning environment, how drugs and alcohol can impact on mental health, self-harm, and how to support vulnerable children and those with special educational needs.

Anyone interested in finding out more can follow the council’s leadership and governance team on twitter at @LG_MKC.