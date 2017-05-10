Mental health photography campaign to be showcased in Milton Keynes

MK Council with support from intu has launched a new photography competition ‘Take Notice’.

The exhibition aims to showcase the benefits of good mental health for all of Milton Keynes.

The ‘Take Notice’ competition showcases the positive impact that slowing down and taking notice of your surroundings can have on your mental health.

From more than 100 entries, two overall winners have been chosen and they will have their winning image framed and hung in the intu Milton Keynes south concourse area for the remainder of Milton Keynes 50th birthday year.

Derys Pragnell, Head of Public Health for Milton Keynes Council said: “It is important to become more open to talking about mental health, not only the problems people experience but also the positive effects of things like the 5 Ways to Wellbeing. “If these images and the stories that go with them help to get people talking, or encourage them to get outside and find their own piece of calm in our city, then it can only be a good thing.”