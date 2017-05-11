Mental Health Week aims to look at issues from a ‘new angle’ in Milton Keynes

One in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives.

This Mental Health Awareness Week, May 8 until May 14, the local CCG is going to be looking at mental health from a new angle.

In 2013 there were 6,233 mental health related suicides recorded in the UK for people aged 15 or older.

Of these, 78 per cent were male and 22 per cent were female - there are strong links between physical and mental health problems.

Dr Nicola Smith, Local GP and Chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “Milton Keynes currently provides Improved Access to Psycological Therapies through our “Talk for Change” service who receive some 6000 referrals per year.

“This represents a 15% access rate for the estimated prevalence of 26,724 people who will experience a common mental health problem.

“During Mental Health Awareness Week, rather than ask why so many people are living with mental health problems, it is important to uncover why too few of us are thriving with good mental health.

“With people struggling to cope with the demands of life and stuck on getting through the day, we hope to explore how many people are surviving or thriving with a mental health problem and what steps we can take to look after our mental health, building resilience to cope with the demands of life.

“If you’re suffering from stress, anxiety or depression, or just the normal emotional ups and downs with life, rest assured you are not alone.

“There are plenty of resources and services available including NHS Choices Moodzone which offers practical advice, interactive tools, videos and audio guides to help you feel mentally and emotionally better.”

For more information on how to get involved in this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk