Meowing Heads supports Milton Keynes cat charity in need

With so many mouths to feed, the RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch is always chasing its tail.

But the charity, is now ‘feline’ fine - after healthy pet food brand Meowing Heads stepped in with a donation of meals.

After learning of the huge increase in pets abandoned after Christmas this year, owners of the 1000% natural and nutritionally positive range of pet food launched a social media campaign and asked people to nominate their favourite animal charity to receive free food.

And the RSPCA group were put forward by keen supporters.

“Due to the high number of pets that we rescue, especially in the first few months of the year, we are always grateful for donations of cat food,” said Sue Taft, from the RSPCA MK and North Bucks group.

“Unfortunately many people that aren’t used to the hard work involved in caring for cats and kittens make the difficult decision to give them away. The incredibly kind donation from Meowing Heads in purrrfect!” she added.

“It will help ensure that our animals in need have accwess to high quality nutrition, keeping them healthy and happy during their stay with us.”

Meowing Heads is hoping its Wet Food Giveaway will raise awareness of the many unfortunate animals bought as Christmas gifts, who are then abandoned early in the new year.

“We hope our effots will shed light on this phenomenon, encouraging others to donate and also think carefully about welcoming a pet into their lives,” said Meowing Heads co-founder Paul Hunter.