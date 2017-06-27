Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Milton Keynes

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for MK this afternoon (June 27).

It predicts that from 4pm until the early hours of tomorrow morning, there is a risk of heavy rain with thunder.

It will ‘develop over southern England on Tuesday afternoon before spreading northwards during the evening and overnight.’

There is a low likelihood of flooding of homes and businesses but an increased risked of disruption to transport in the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes area.

Visit our Facebook page for live weather and traffic updates.