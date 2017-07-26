Middleton Primary School praised in ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report

Staff and students were left thrilled after their school was graded as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The education watchdog praised the leadership at Middleton Primary School, as well as its staff’s “drive to ensure that every pupil is prepared for their next stage of education.”

Inspectors were also impressed with the curriculum, which was “well designed” and “captured pupils’ imaginations extremely well.”

Rachel Roberts, the school’s head teacher, said: “We are extremely proud of this achievement.

“The staff, children and governors work exceptionally hard to make sure our school is a happy place where children enjoy learning, have fun and leave Middleton ready to embrace the challenges of secondary school. We are very pleased with the Ofsted report as it truly reflects our school.”

Chair of Governors, Mrs Sam Summers, added: “I am delighted and very proud that Middleton Primary School has been graded Outstanding by Ofsted

“This is a very well deserved reward which recognises the hard work and commitment of the staff, governors and pupils within the school, as well as the ongoing support we receive from our parents and the local community, all of whom have played a pivotal role in the school’s success.”

And Peter Barnes, CEO of the Kingsbridge Educational Trust, which operates the school along with Oakgrove School, said: “The report captures a truly outstanding school that has always remained focused on obtaining the highest of academic outcomes. I congratulate everyone involved.”