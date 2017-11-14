Migration themed Islamic art exhibition opens in Milton Keynes

Last Thursday, for MK50 , Milton Keynes Islamic Arts Centre launched Al - Balad (The city) ‘Migration’ a new art exhibition with touring installation 50 Gold Al -Balad.

A textile project ‘Beehive,’ reflecting unity within community also featured at Silbury Campus.

More than 150 people attended the event, including the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, the Bishop of Buckingham, Milton Keynes Mayor councillor David Hopkins and diverse faith and non faith community members, promoting community cohesion and shared values.

Young Syrian refugee Abdul Rehman gave a talk about escaping from ISIS and smugglers who traffic people into slavery.

“There are many dangers when you are trying to leave a war-torn situation,” Abdul said.

Anouar Kassim, founder & director of MKIAC said: “Many people commented Abdul Rehman’s talk was emotional and moving.”