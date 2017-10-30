Mike Read opens new Jackpot FM studio in Milton Keynes

Radio legend Mike Read visited the headquarters of leisure services group Praesepe in Milton Keynes last Thursday to officially open its brand new Jackpot FM studio.

The station, which broadcasts across the group’s seven Beacon Bingo clubs, 174 Cashino adult gaming centres and several family entertainment centres throughout the country, where it is listened to by thousands of people every day, has been revamped to bring it up to date with modern technology.

Mike also had a stint in the DJs chair, and treating listeners to the hits of his time and talking about the highlights of his career. He also praised customers and staff for their fundraising efforts, which have seen over £820,000 raised for UK gaming industry charity, CHIPS.

Last year alone Cashino and Beacon Bingo raised a record sum of £170,000 for the charity, which aims to improve the lives of children and young people who suffer mobility problems and have complex health needs, by providing them with specialised custom built powered wheelchairs.

“It was an honour to be invited to open Jackpot FM’s new studio, my time here with the team has been great,” Mike said, “I was aware that the staff and customers have made remarkable efforts to raise money for charity so I couldn’t miss the chance to thank them personally.”