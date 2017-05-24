Mikron Theatre go ‘in at the deep end’ in Milton Keynes

Mikron Theatre Company make a welcome stop in Milton Keynes next month, as their Summer tour travels throughout the region.

The company’s show ‘In at the Deep End’ dives into 200 years of saving lives at sea with the RNLI. It will show at Lionhearts Cruising Club, Nicholas Mead on June 10.

Mikron and their team of four oh-so-talented actor musicians have turned their talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

As expected from Mikron, the fast-paced plot zips backwards and forwards through the years, throwing up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

Skipwick RNLI is all at sea. Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. So when seventeen-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck - particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy. Can the station survive in this ‘me first’ age? Will eccentric fundraiser Hazel’s ideas ever turn a profit? And can Darren and Billy chart the choppy emotional waters closer to home?

With marvellous maritime music composed by Rebekah Hughes and fathoms of fun in Laurence Peacock’s brand new script, join Mikron as they celebrate a favourite National Institution; the RNLI.

Amy Casbolt, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: ‘It’s really exciting that the Mikron Theatre Company is touring with a play about our lifesaving charity. The RNLI was founded in 1824 and our volunteers have a rich tapestry of inspiring stories to tell.

“We’re delighted that the play will spread the word about the RNLI and its history. We are also very grateful that Mikron will donate 50% of box office takings from shows which are hosted at RNLI venues, this will help us to continue our vital work of saving lives at sea.’

Mikron Theatre have been touring their original brand of ‘theatre anywhere for everyone’ for 46 years, in the spring and autumn by road, and in the summer months on board their beloved historic narrowboat, Tyseley who is an impressive 80 years old!.

No tickets are required. A cash collection will be taken after the show.