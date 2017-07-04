Million pound investment creates entrepreneurial hub in central Milton Keynes

CEG has just completed the first phase of a million pound rolling refurbishment to deliver Witan Studios; a new ‘plug and play’ workspace concept helping smaller businesses thrive in the Central Business District.

The investment is challenging traditional office space by providing high quality working environments for teams of six to 50 people. It also offers unique collaborative co-working spaces designed to harness the town’s entrepreneurial talent; from community studios to a coffee bar it will provide places to meet, think, eat, drink, collaborate, chat and inspire.

The minimalist modern studios are wrapped around a central courtyard, with a landscaped garden for al fresco meetings and an independent café offering indoor and outdoor seating.

The workspace can be taken empty or fully equipped and every detail has been carefully considered from high-speed broadband, tea points, bike storage, showers and parking to a community studio with a friendly onsite team. With 10mps high speed broadband throughout, the studios also provide easily configurable plug and play computing solution so the business can be operational immediately.

Richard Brooks from CEG said: “We noticed a gap in the market in central Milton Keynes which Witan Studios will fill by providing high quality studio workspace for smaller businesses within the town centre.

Within a few minutes’ walk of the station and the shopping hub, Witan Studios is designed to allow a business to move in and be fully operational within 24 hours.

“The concept will provide a creative environment designed to help dynamic businesses thrive, hopefully enabling them to grow into larger studios on site or our blue-chip corporate space at nearby Ashton and Norfolk House.”

The flexible leases and all-inclusive pricing will compete with the traditional serviced office concept, while allowing the business to have its own front door which will allow secure 24/7 access and boost the company’s presence and marketing opportunity.

For further information visit www.witanstudios.co.uk