Milton Keynes A Cappella group celebrates special birthday

One group of ladies in Milton Keynes is celebrating a very special anniversary in 2017, and they’ll be singing it from the rooftops.

Well, how else would you expect the Junction 14 Ladies A Cappella to mark their 30th birthday?

But while the rooftop might not really get a look-in, they will be uniting in voice for a very special concert at Stantonbury Theatre on June 10 when they will certainly aim to raise the roof!

When the collective first came together in 1987, there were around eight members, small enough that they used to practice in each others’ living rooms.

“I went along to my first barbershop meeting in response to an article in the paper sometime in 1987,” said Barbara Mayor. “I’ve been hooked ever since!’

In 2017, numbers have swelled to more than 40. Members range in age from their 30s to the 80s!

The Stantonbury show, Vocal Pearls, will be a celebration of the group and its achievements. Members will also be raising money for their designated charity, which is Motor Neurone Disease.

“They say that choral singing is good for body and soul, and Junction 14 is testimony to that,” Barbara added.

“It stretches us both physically and mentally but, above all else, we enjoy singing together!”

Tickets for the Stantonbury show can be booked online at www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk