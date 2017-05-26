Milton Keynes accountancy firm announces fundraiser for homeless charity

The Milton Keynes office of Mazars, the international accountancy and advisory firm, is to host a charity quiz to raise much needed funds for the Winter Night Shelter MK.

Mazars is extending the invitation to its clients and contacts in the Milton Keynes area.

The event is being held at the Doubletree by Hilton at the MK Stadium from 5.30pm on Wednesday, July 5.

Stephen Eames, Milton Keynes office managing partner at Mazars, said: “You can’t help but notice the homeless around the city.

“You’ve only got to walk between the shopping centre and the station and you’ll encounter at least half a dozen people sleeping rough. This is an issue that we can’t ignore.

“At Mazars, we believe it is both our privilege and responsibility to support the communities in which we work to help build a sustainable world for everyone.”

Winter Night Shelter MK provides warm, safe and friendly accommodation for the homeless in the coldest months of each year.

The scheme runs annually between early December and mid-March, providing a hot meal and a bed and breakfast to approximately 15 guests per night.

Volunteers interact with the guests during their stay, engaging in a variety of activities including games, films and quizzes.

Since they started five years ago they have hosted 320 guests, provided 3,587 bed nights, served 7,174 meals and helped 165 people move into longer term accommodation.

The charity also funds a welfare officer to work with those affected by homelessness. They help them to rebuild their lives by signposting drug and alcohol support services and by helping individuals to find accommodation and work.

Steve Wilson from Match of the Day is the MC for the evening. Entrants can make their entry donation via a charity choice giving page: http://www.charitychoice.co.uk/fundraiser/lorraineconnolly/mazars-charity-quiz

There is a minimum donation of £100 per team.

Entrants can confirm their entry by emailing Lorraine.connolly@mazars.co.uk