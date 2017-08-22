Milton Keynes actor is ready to wow with New York stage debut

Milton Keynes actor Jonno Davies is set to take New York’s theatre-land by storm in the coming months.

Twenty-five year-old Davies, from Walnut Tree, is to make his New York stage debut, starring as lead character Alexander DeLarge in Action to the Word’s adaptation of A Clockwork Orange, at the New World Stages Theatre off-Broadway from September 2 through to mid-January next year.

But he is no stranger to the role, having already played ultra-violent teenager DeLarge in tours of the production in Europe and Asia, as well as a sold-out run in London earlier this year to rave reviews.

Broadway World described his performance as “without doubt one of the standout lead performances of the year.”

As the only British actor in an otherwise all-American cast, he is very excited to be leading the production in the Big Apple.

“Prior to helping cast the show a few weeks ago I’d never been to New York”, commented Davies.

“There’s definitely a hype starting to form and I’m still trying to get used to walking past posters of myself. It’s pretty hectic, as I’m rehearsing six days a week as well as doing interviews, photoshoots and all sorts of promotional work.

“Having a completely new American cast has brought a really vibrant and refreshing perspective to the show so I can’t wait for us to open!”