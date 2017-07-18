Milton Keynes’ adult learners are among the most satisfied in the country

Adults who learn with MK Council’s Community Learning MK are among the most satisfied in the country.

A national survey for the Education and Skills Funding Agency has rated the authority 28th out of 441 college and local authority providers for how happy learners are with their courses.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said: “This is wonderful news. Community Learning MK provides a great range of courses with excellent support.

“Learning doesn’t have to stop when you leave school. Community Learning MK is a great choice for anyone who wants to further their education or take up training to improve their lives.”

Community Learning MK combines the Milton Keynes Council’s adult learning, youth and music teams.

The service offers a wide range of courses from GCSEs and A levels to creative craft and family learning.

For more information visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/clmk