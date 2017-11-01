Milton Keynes’ Aerial Extreme is no more - in name only

Aerial Extreme, the high ropes course at Willen Lake, is rebranding to Treetop Extreme today.

The rebranding to Treetop Extreme is because Willen Lake, which is run by The Parks Trust, has taken over direct management of the attraction.

General manager Rob Wood said: “We’re very pleased to be adding Treetop Extreme to our portfolio of activities. It is already a popular attraction at Willen Lake and we are looking forward to improving and developing it further and bringing the management in-house alongside our other great attractions including our watersports and wakeboarding centres and new splash park.

“We have invested £2.8million into Willen Lake this year as part of exciting new plans for the site and a second phase of around £1.5million is planned in 2018 to further improve facilities at the lake.”

