Milton Keynes agency shines a light on the plight of youngsters waiting for adoptive families

Fifty-five per cent of children in the East Of England waiting for adoptive families are brothers and sisters in groups of two or more, according to new information to mark National Adoption Week (16-22nd October).

Figures from national adoption information service, First4Adoption, based on the latest government information, show that sibling groups wait longer than single children to be placed with a “forever family”.

“The majority of people adopting for the first time choose to take a single child into their family,” says Alison Miller, CEO of local adoption agency St. Francis’ Children’s Society.

“However, it is often in the best interests of children in sibling groups that they find a family together, rather than experience further trauma by being separated from their brothers and sisters.

“This presents an extra challenge for social workers and these factors account for the high proportion of siblings in our region waiting for an adoptive family.”

The new research, by Adoption Match and based on data from the Adoption Register for England, also reveals that:

51% of sibling groups awaiting adoption in the East of England are children aged 4+ 

55% of these groups awaiting adoption are made up of boys 

17% of the siblings groups awaiting adoption are black and minority ethnic children

“We’re asking anyone who may be considering adoption to think about whether they could parent siblings. There’s no denying that having more than one child comes with real challenges but it also has advantages and brings great rewards,” Alsion added.

“If you’re interested in finding out more, please contact us for an informal chat.”

St. Francis’ Children’s Society are marking National Adoption Week by hosting two special events at their Milton Keynes offices – an information evening at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 18, and a lunchtime drop-in between 12 noon and 2pm on Friday, October 20.