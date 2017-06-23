Milton Keynes airbourne snogathon breaks world record

Love really is in the air (of a wind tunnel) for Milton Keynes’ Andy Godwin and Katy Eady who have set a new world record for the ‘longest kiss in a wind tunnel’ – on National Kissing Day, no less.

Andy and Katy managed to lock lips whilst flying high at the iFLY indoor skydiving centre in Milton Keynes for 32 minutes and 20 seconds. They smashed the existing record of 31 minutes and 4 seconds, which is currently held by IFLY Manchester instructor Matt Lippert and his fiancée Terri Cass, by one minute and 16 seconds.

Andy Godwin, who at age 49 is believed to be the world’s oldest indoor skydiving instructor, convinced his girlfriend of just three months, Katy Eady, 39, to compete to break the world record for the longest kiss in a wind tunnel. This was despite that fact that Katy’s indoor skydiving experience was limited – she had flown just three times and had only 18 minutes of flight time under her belt.

However, thanks to Andy’s 13 years of experience indoor skydiving and Katy’s fierce competitive nature, the loved-up couple were able to maintain flight and kiss for 32 minutes and 20 seconds and set a new world record in the process.

Andy said: “Katy and I have been together just a few months so this was a fantastic way to combine our two favourite things – kissing and indoor skydiving! It was no easy feat and we are both exhausted from the effort of keeping ourselves lip locked for such a long time, but it was a great laugh, and we are thrilled to say we are now world record holders!”