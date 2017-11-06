Milton Keynes Amazon centre makes charitable donation to hospice

Keech Hospice, which supports adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses has received a donation of £1,000 from the local Amazon fulfilment centre.

Keech Hospice Care supports adults in Luton and South Bedfordshire, and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

In the last 12 months, the hospice made more than 1,400 visits to children in the community. Its care is not just provided at the hospice itself but in hospitals, schools, care or family homes – wherever support is needed the most.

The charity is unique in that it is one of the few hospices in the UK that cares for both adults and children.

Amazon’s donation could pay for nursing care at home on Christmas Day for some of the children we support or an overnight stay in the hospice for a family.

Claudio Innocente, general manager of the Amazon Milton Keynes fulfilment centre, said: “Keech Hospice Care offers something really special for the local community, providing support wherever and whenever people need it most. The hard-working staff are a credit to the community and the team at Amazon is happy to contribute to such a great cause.”

Caron Hooper, corporate fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care, said: “Thanks to the generosity the Amazon Milton Keynes team has shown, we can continue providing excellent care and making the difference when it matters the most. As a charity, we rely on our community to help us raise around 70 per cent of the £5.7million we need each year to survive and to make sure that no one should have to face a life-limiting or terminal illness alone.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.