Milton Keynes Amazon team helps charity with huge Xmas donation

The volunteers and families at Home-Start received a festive surprise from the local Amazon fulfilment centres this week when the team stopped by with a £2,000 donation in time for Christmas.

The local Amazon teams from Milton Keynes made the visit to Home-Start during the charity’s annual Christmas party for volunteers and has made the donation to help the charity continue to provide targeted support for vulnerable families.

Home-Start is part of a national charity that supports parents with young children by providing emotional and practical aid.

Amazon’s donation will allow the charity’s Family Worker to develop and grow the level of intensive support offered to families with pre-school children and pay for the party for the charity’s volunteers.

To celebrate the donation, members of Amazon’s Milton Keynes team visited the charity’s Christmas party to make the donation in person and see firsthand how the charity’s work positively impacts local families, particularly during the festive season.

Amazon Milton Keynes general manager Claudio Innocent, said: “It was great to visit the Christmas party to see the great work being done by the charity in our community.”

Linda Johnson from Home-Start, added: “It’s absolutely brilliant to get this support from the teams at Amazon in Milton Keynes.

“The donation has been welcomed by everyone at Home-Start, on behalf of everyone at Home-Start, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Claudio, Jonatan and the teams from Amazon in Milton Keynes for their generosity.”

The Home-Start donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.