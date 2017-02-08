Milton Keynes apprentice is runner-up at prestigious national awards show

A talented young apprentice from Milton Keynes has been named runner-up for a prestigious national apprentice award at this year’s EEF Future Manufacturing Awards, held in London last week.

Arabella Flegg, 23, works for Knorr-Bremse Rail Services. She was awarded silver in the Outstanding Final Year Business Apprentice Award, sponsored by Siemens.

The award recognises the outstanding contribution being made by manufacturing apprentices across the UK. It is highly-respected and hotly contested with winners selected by a panel of judges drawn from business leaders, industry experts and academics.

Arabella beat off stiff competition from across the UK to come second nationally after impressing judges with her unbelievable drive and passion to give back to her company. Judges said they had been overwhelmed by the high calibre of apprentices nominated this year, making her win even more of an achievement.

“It’s a massive honour to have got this far. It’s a fantastic way to end what has been an amazing few years as an apprentice where I’ve learnt valuable life and career skills,” Arabella said.

“I know that other young people may be weighing up the benefits of an apprenticeship – all I can say is that it offers great opportunities and I hope my success demonstrates this.”

Toby Peyton-Jones, HR Director at Siemens, says: “Arabella’s dedication, determination and drive make her an outstanding apprentice – a title she justly deserves. Apprentices like Arabella are the lifeblood of our sector and have a vital role to play in the future of engineering and manufacturing. She has a great career ahead of her and is sure to go from strength to strength.”