Milton Keynes Archaeology Day returns next week

The popular annual Milton Keynes Archaeology Day is back next Saturday (November 11) with a change of venue to the Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

The free event opens at 10am with children’s activities until 12.30pm as well as displays and workshops, then fascinating talks in the afternoon.

Talks include ‘Archaeology on the A14’ by Tony Walsh, MOLA Headland Infrastructure, and the ‘Archaeology of the Lincoln Eastern Bypass’ by Ruben Lopez, Network Archaeology.

The deputy mayor, Cllr Martin Petchey, an archaeologist who worked for the Milton Keynes Archaeology Unit in the 80s, will be opening the event.

The full programme of events, to be held in the Guildhall, is as follows:

Activities and Exhibitions in the Morning (10am – 12:30)

Children’s Activity (Ages 8+): Painting the Past: Art & Archaeology Workshop hosted by Albion Archaeology.

Artefact Handling: An introduction to archaeological finds by the Portable Antiquities Scheme.

Community Groups Displays, information and activities from six local archaeology and heritage groups; Wing Heritage Group, Woughton Heritage, Milton Keynes Heritage Association, CLASP - Community Landscape Archaeology Survey Project, UNAS - Upper Nene Archaeological Society, Bucks Archaeological Society - Active Archaeology Group.

Finds display - discoveries from Bucks and beyond by the Magiovinium Metal Detector Club and friends.

Talks in the Afternoon: Archaeology and Infrastructure

1:30pm Archaeology on the A14: A Work in Progress – Tony Walsh, MOLA Headland Infrastructure

2:30pm Transporting the Past into the Future: the Archaeology of the Lincoln Eastern Bypass – Ruben Lopez, Network Archaeology