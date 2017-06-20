Milton Keynes bands tune up in support of Willen Hospice

On Saturday, July 8, the Nags Head in Great Linford is hosting a musical extravaganza for the whole family.

The free event is being organised by local ‘60s band Mad Mods and Englishmen and the All or Nothing Retro Clothing Company. In all, five retro and indie bands will be on stage with an eclectic mix of comedians to keep the entertainment flowing.

Proceeds on the day will go to Willen Hospice to provide much needed funds to support the vital, specialist care given to people with life limiting conditions at the Hospice.

Willen needs to raise most of its funding from the local community and without the support of events like ‘A Great British Summer’, Willen Hospice couldn’t provide the care it does.

The event will begin at 2.30 pm and continue until late. Food will be available and although this is an outdoor event, cover will be provided should the great British summer try to rain on the parade.

For further information call 07966 556316 or 077919 42420.