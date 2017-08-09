Milton Keynes’ Bangladeshi community comes together for a trip to the seaside

More than 300 residents from the Bangladeshi community and other communities from across Bletchley and Milton Keynes took a day trip to the Brighton coast yesterday (Tuesday).

The trip was organised by the Milton Keynes Bangladeshi Association in conjunction with local Labour Councillor Mohammed Khan.

The coaches left Milton Keynes early in the morning and residents had an enjoyable day making the most of Brighton, its beach and its food. A wide range of people, young old, from new and from older communities came together for the trip.

Councillor Khan said: “It was a great day out. There is something very traditional, but satisfying, in taking six coaches and more than 300 residents to Brighton for the day.

“I was pleased with the number of people from all age groups, and all communities who took advantage of a nice day out. I think a trip to the sea is a great way to build strong communities that value people regardless of background or age.”

“Running activities like trips to the sea is a great way of bringing people together. I will be supporting similar events in the future. I am a strong believer is creating strong communities of people,” he added.