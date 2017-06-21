Milton Keynes bankers walk the wall and raise thousands of pounds for charity

Santander employees took part in a fundraising event yesterday, which saw them walk the length of Hadrian’s Wall.

The walk, part of the bank’s ‘We Are Santander’ fortnight, saw 52 of the bank’s staff took on the 84 mile walk from Wallsend on the East coast, to Bowness-on-Solway on the West in under 30 hours.

The team raised a total of £8,200 during the event for Age UK and Barnardo’s, Santander UK’s chosen charity partners, who have been supported by the bank via a number of initiatives since January 2016. Further activity in the fortnight includes two ‘It’s a Knockout’ competitions, a 750km bike ride from Newcastle to Bootle and a 425km bike ride from The North Sea to The Bristol Channel, as well as a number of fundraising activities in branches across the UK.

Julia Bentley, operational and accounting Manager at Santander UK, said: “We’ve had a great time raising money and awareness for Santander’s charity partners. It was a tough but enjoyable walk, and we hope this will only encourage people to donate more to these two great causes.”

Hannorah Lee, head of corporate partnerships at Age UK, added: “Hadrian’s Wall is a really tough challenge and we thank all the Santander employees who have taken part, as well as those who have supported them on the way. The money raised for Age UK will help us to provide vital support and companionship to older people across the country; people who might otherwise have no one to turn to.”

Over the course of 2017 Santander is supporting a host of fundraising activities for the two charities, including a ‘Store Wars’ initiative, an International Challenge, and a number of branch and staff events.

The bank aims to provide funding of up to £1.5m for each charity over the course of three years through a combined fundraising and grant programme.