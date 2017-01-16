Milton Keynes-based domestic abuse charity is awarded Women’s Aid National Quality Mark

MK ACT has today been awarded the Women’s Aid National Quality Mark, demonstrating that it provides a high quality of service to women, men and children experiencing domestic violence in Milton Keynes.

The Women’s Aid Quality Standards are national standards measuring the quality of specialist domestic violence services on a number of factors.

MK ACT were particularly commended for the tailored support they gave to their clients, supporting them in an environment where they felt safe and empowered.

“Its fantastic news to receive our Quality Mark and I am very proud of the MK-Act team and the high quality service they provide,” said Sue Burke, chief executive of MK ACT.

Polly Neate, Chief Executive of Women’s Aid Federation England added: “We are very proud to award MK ACT the Women’s Aid National Quality Mark for their excellent work supporting women, men and children in Milton Keynes,” she said.

“Specialist, high-quality domestic violence services can make the difference between a full, independent life and living in fear of your life for women escaping abuse. The hard work and dedication of the team at MK ACT is making that difference, and I thank them for the very high quality of the service they provide.”

In 2017 MK ACT are raising money for their Last Resort Fund, which allows them help families who are destitute. The fund allows them to react quickly and helps get people who are suffering from domestic violence to safety as quickly as possible. Anyone wishing to support MK ACT should email fundraising@MK-ACT.org