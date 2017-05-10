Milton Keynes-based Jardine Motors Group wins multiple awards at Audi UK Awards

Jardine Motors Group has affirmed its status as a leading dealership group following a string of prestigious award wins from Audi UK including the coveted ‘Divisional Award 2016’.

The team picked up a total of six awards from Audi UK and was recognised for its exceptional customer service, strong loyal customer base and high employee satisfaction.

“I have been a part of the Jardine Motors Audi family for 8 years now and over those years I have seen the Audi brand grow incredibly. We are getting stronger year on year and to hear of the amazing awards that we have recently won really does show that hard work, dedication and team work really does pay off. To receive the ‘Divisional Award 2016’ really is an outstanding achievement and one that I am very proud of,” said Sadie Lowe, Audi Division marketing executive,

Jardine also picked up five dealership awards.

Andy Davies, Jardine Motors Group Audi brand director said: “I am pleased to see we have achieved the awards from Audi UK and delighted some of our dealerships have received recognition for the second year in a row.

“These prestigious awards celebrate our team’s strong ethos and organistion across all dealerships and our employees focus on delivering great and consistent customer service.

“It is humbling to see the awards celebrated by all employees throughout the division.”