Milton Keynes-based National Energy Foundation chief executive awarded OBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Dr Kerry Mashford, chief executive of Milton Keynes-based National Energy Foundation, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, for services to the Energy Industry.

The National Energy Foundation has been at the forefront of improving the use of energy in buildings for more than 25 years. Since her appointment as its chief executive in December, 2012, Kerry Mashford has helped pioneer the Foundation’s work advising and delivering more comfortable energy-efficient homes and workplaces, including wining a number of national awards.

Kerry has increasingly focused her work on bringing together the forces of engineering, technical and business innovation to address the challenges associated with developing a more sustainable future.

She believes that we must change the way we generate, distribute and use energy as quickly as possible, and that addressing the demand side of the energy equation is equally as important as generation in making the transition to a low-carbon, low-energy future.

It’s estimated that buildings account for around 40% of the EU’s total energy consumption and 43% of the UK’s total carbon dioxide emissions. These figures could be easily and dramatically reduced by improving the energy performance of existing buildings and making sure new buildings are built to the standards of energy performance that are fit for a sustainable future. This requires a focus on high quality retrofit and refurbishment, an Assured Performance Process for new buildings and a widespread improvement in energy literacy. Kerry’s work with her colleagues at the National Energy Foundation aims to inspire action, advance knowledge and deliver practical projects to lead the way.

“I am both delighted and humbled to receive this honour as my individual efforts seem tiny in comparison with the challenges that face us all in creating a more sustainable future,” Kerry said.

“ I hope that it will help raise awareness of the important work the National Energy Foundation does to help improve the energy performance of new and existing buildings, and enable more communities and organisations to benefit from working with us.

“This award also recognises the hard work and dedication of everyone at the National Energy Foundation. I’d like to pay tribute to their tireless support, and the guidance and encouragement of our Trustees, President and Patron.”

Andrew Pakes, chair of the National Energy Foundation, congratulated Kerry on her award.

“This is a great honour for Kerry and a tribute to her leadership on greener, more energy-efficient homes and workplaces,” he said.

“Better buildings, smarter homes and tackling the legacy of fuel poverty and poor energy efficiency have always been at the heart of the National Energy Foundation. With Kerry’s leadership the team has really been driving this message home nationally and through delivering innovative solutions and partnerships at all levels.”

In December, 2015, Kerry’s achievements in improving the use of energy in buildings were recognised with the Environment category award at the inaugural Women Leaders MK Awards, and in December last year, she was recognised by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers for her contribution towards engineering a sustainable future by being the first recipient of a new award.

Kerry’s passion for energy efficiency and excellent building design extends into her personal life. Over the years, she and her husband have commissioned three bespoke homes of their own, combining practical design, innovative materials and intelligent building controls to significantly reduce and better manage energy usage.