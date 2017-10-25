Milton Keynes Biergarten brings Oktoberfest celebrations to Stony Stratford

On Saturday (October 28) the Milton Keynes Biergarten and York House in Stony Stratford are collaborating to celebrate the most famous of all German beer festivals.

Between 12pm and 10pm, York House will play host to a traditional German Oktoberfest bar, Bavarian food and oompah style music.

In the main room of York House, staff in traditional Bavarian dress will be serving Paulaner Oktoberfestbier, Hacker Pschorr Weissbier and traditional Paulaner lager

Visitors who would like to toast the event with a local brew will be able to, courtesy of Hornes Brewery from Bow Brickhill, who will have a small Real Ale bar upstairs.

The brass band Der Huffunpuffers will entertain the thirsty crowds from 7pm with Bavarian style oompah music.

MK Biergarten has made all efforts to keep the event as authentic as possible, while making use of the wonderful range of local businesses the area has to offer.

Franzi Florack, the manager of the Biergarten says: ‘We are delighted to assemble such a fantastic range of local businesses at this wonderful German-style event.

Oktoberfest in Germany is a time of community, dressing up in your finest and celebrating the best food and drink Bavaria has to offer. As an experienced Oktoberfest visitor myself, the Biergarten has worked very hard to make the event as inviting and authentic as possible.’

This is the second year that MK Biergarten and York House centre are running the festival.

“We had such a great time last year that we really wanted to organise another local Oktoberfest,” Franzi added, “In 2017, over 450 people came to celebrate this special German festival with us and we look forward to sharing the Bavarian love for beer and a good time once more with the people of Milton Keynes.”

Entry is £10 on the door or £8 in advance on www.mkbiergarten.co.uk and includes a commemorative glass and a first pint.

Entry will be limited to 500 guests so advance purchase is advised. Children are welcome until 8pm and their entry is free. Anyone attending in traditional dress will receive a £2 discount on the door. A small selection of wine and soft drinks will also be available.