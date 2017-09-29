Milton Keynes birthday photographic competition finds a winner

At the end of July, city MP Mark Lancaster launched a competition to discover the best images of Milton Keynes.

The #MyMK50 competition was set up to celebrate the city’s 50th birthday and Mark wanted to view the community through the eyes of its residents.

Mark - who also posted 50 of his favourite images over 50 days - wasn’t disappointed by the quality or the number of entries.

Adding the 10 finalists to his website, people were asked to vote for their favourite. The image of the tractor ploughing a field in Emberton by J Parker Photography was a standout winner for the voting public.

Runners up were Ophelia Petty, who entered her image of Caldecotte Lake and Liam Hyatt, who captured the stunning rainbow over Campbell Park.

“I’m incredibly impressed with the high standard of entries and I’m delighted that we have unearthed not only wonderful images but some very talented people to mark our half century!” Mark said.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting the winner and presenting him with his prize of a giant sized MK50 commemorative stamp.”

To view the winning entries go to https://www.lancaster4mk.com/news/mk50-captured-film

