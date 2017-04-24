Milton Keynes branch of Debenhams fundraises for Help for Heroes charity

Debenhams in Milton Keynes is celebrating after helping raise more than £182,462.47 for military veterans and Help for Heroes, the charity that dedicates itself to supporting wounded UK servicemen, women and their families.

The Milton Keynes store is one of the top fundraising stores after donating £3,350.66.

Debenhams Milton Keynes strived to raise £2,000, so the team are thrilled to have beaten their target by more than 168%.

Oliver Wren, Debenhams store manager, said: “Supporting our men and women who have served in uniform is a noble cause which we’re proud to continue to support.

“2017 is the fourth consecutive year we at Debenhams Milton Keynes have been behind this cause and we’re thrilled to have been able to smash our target and raise such a fantastic amount of money.”

Sitting alongside BBC Children in Need, Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Breast Cancer Campaign, Help for Heroes is the most recent official charity partner supported by the Debenhams Foundation in the UK.

The 200 year old department store chose the charities following feedback from its customers and employees.