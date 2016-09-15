Milton Keynes breast cancer nurse to shave head

A breast cancer nurse at Milton Keynes Hospital is shaving off her hair to support her chemotherapy patients.

Lisa Lynch hopes her loss of locks will help her gain insight into how her patients feel.

She also aims to raise £1,000 to help enhance the experience patients have on the breast care unit.

Lisa said: “I’m hoping to beat my target, as every penny really does count.

“The staff on the unit are brilliant, and fundraising means we can offer our patients those additional extras – whether that’s new artwork for the waiting areas, a comfy chair or a piece of equipment to aid diagnosis.

“But I also want to gain an insight into what it’s like for my patients to lose their hair when going through chemotherapy – as well as how the public perceives me after the head shave.”

Lisa’s close shave takes place on Friday, October 21, at 2pm on the Breast Unit.

It will be carried out by Christos hair salon in Newport Pagnell, which partners with the hospital to operate its wig service for male and female patients who suffer hair loss as a result of chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/lisascloseshave