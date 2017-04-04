Milton Keynes burglar sentenced for breaking into neighbour’s house

A man has been jailed for breaking into his neighbour’s house.

Mark Ford, 45, of Malletts Close, Stony Stratford, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday.

Ford broke into his neighborus house at about 3.30pm on March 3 this year.

He shouted through the letterbox but when there was no answer he climbed through an open window.

He was then confronted by the victim, a woman in her 50s - the victim challenged Ford, who then fled the scene on foot.

Ford was arrested the following day and charged on March 5.

Detective Constable Jacqui Baverstock said: “I am pleased with the swift resolution in this case, the offence happened on March 3 and Ford was convicted and sentenced exactly a month later.

“This was a frightening experience for the victim, who found Ford in her property without permission.

“I hope she feels some sense of justice that Ford will now spend a considerable amount of time in prison for the offence.”

Ford was sentenced to 16 months behind bars.