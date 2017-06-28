Milton Keynes business calls on superheroes to take part in the UK’s only disability sports triathlon

Personal Group, a provider of employee services business based in Milton Keynes, is calling on everyday superheroes to team up and take part in the UK’s one and only disability sports series.

The Superhero Series, powered by npower, is a day of three uniquely designed family-friendly triathlons, which participants can swim, bike, push or run.

Chris Moon, the world’s first amputee ultra-distance runner is captaining #TeamPersonalGroup. Since losing an arm and a leg to a land mine, Chris has run the world’s toughest ultra- marathons, including the Badwater Death Valley 135 mile ultra and the 95 mile West Highland Way Race.

As a corporate sponsor, Personal Group are looking for 30 Everyday Superheroes to join Chris on #TeamPersonalGroup. Superheroes can complete one stage as part of a team, compete with a Sidekick (the Sidekick will tow you in the water and push or pull you around the bike and run stages) or you can fly solo, completing all three stages yourself – cape is optional!

To claim one of the 30 places and join #TeamPersonalGroup and Chris Moon on the day please contact Personal Group info@personalgroup.com with details of which superpower your team would most like to have and why.

Anyone over five years old can enter to take part in the Superhero Series as long as at least one of the gang considers themselves to have a disability. All you have to do is choose your distance and decide if you are teaming up, going solo or racing with a Sidekick.

David Walker, chief commercial officer at Personal Group said: “The Superhero Series is a great day out for the whole family, we are thrilled that Personal Group is able to be part of it. Chris’s story is an amazing one and we’re delighted that he’s captaining our team – he’s a true inspiration. We hope as many people as possible will get involved and enjoy the day with us.”

The Superhero Tri is taking place on August 19th 2017 at Dorney Lake, Windsor.