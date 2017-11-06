Milton Keynes businesses invited to take part in quarterly economic survey

Firms in Milton Keynes are being invited to take part in Milton Keynes Chamber’s latest quarterly economic survey.



The chamber is asking businesses for feedback on their experiences of trading during Q4 of 2017 to gain a picture of the local economy.

Results from the online survey are fed to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) along with the other 52 accredited Chambers.

They are then passed onto the Government and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), providing them with an accurate national economic overview.

The findings from the national QES are also widely used by the media, politicians and economists.

To take part in the survey click https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZNP7H7R





The survey will be open until Monday, November 27.