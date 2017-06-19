Milton Keynes businesses launch diversity network

Businesses in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas are coming together to champion equality and diversity in the workplace by launching a new LGBT business network.

RoundabOUT will promote Milton Keynes’ diversity and showcase the city as a great place to work for the LGBT+ community, as well as their allies.

The network has been founded by leading companies in the area, including PwC, Santander, Mazars, Network Rail, Barclaycard, Dentons, Bupa and others, and is open to other businesses who would like to attend networking and social events.

Businesses and employees are invited to attend the official launch of the RoundabOUT network on Thursday (June 22) at The Draft House, Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, from 5.30pm. Tickets are £10 per person and there will be guest speakers, a quiz, food and networking opportunities.

RoundabOUT member and senior manager at PwC in Milton Keynes, Catherine Jones, said: “MK is proud of its diverse workforce and the RoundabOUT network will provide a great platform to bring professionals and businesses together to celebrate that. With a thriving and growing business community, we want to showcase the diversity and equality that MK offers its employees.”

Member and senior associate at Dentons, Esther McDermott, added: “It is really pleasing to see so many prominent and long-standing businesses in MK being so supportive of this important initiative. We urge others to join in and all are welcome.”

Contact catherine.sarah.jones@pwc.com if you would like to know more about RoundabOUT or to book a table for the event.