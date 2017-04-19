Milton Keynes care home rated ‘outstanding’ following Care Quality Commission visit

The Care Quality Commission has found the quality of care provided by Waterhall Care Centre in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, to be Outstanding overall following an inspection in February.

Waterhall Care Centre is a 56 bed purpose built care home that offers permanent care in a residential setting for those with nursing, residential or dementia care needs.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Waterhall Care Centre was rated Outstanding overall, Outstanding for being caring and well-led and Good for being responsive, effective and safe.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region said: “Our inspection team were really impressed by the level of care and support offered at Waterhall Care Centre.

“People were supported by very kind, caring and compassionate staff that often went the extra mile to provide people with excellent, high quality care.

“This high standard of care enhanced people’s quality of life and wellbeing. The whole staff team were extremely passionate about providing people with support that was based on their individual needs, goals and aspirations.

“There was a culture of openness and transparency at the service. Staff were extremely positive about the management and leadership which inspired them to deliver a high quality service. Exceptional leadership was demonstrated by the registered manager with a pro-active effort to encourage ideas from staff.

“People participated in a wide range of activities which kept them entertained and enabled them to follow their hobbies.

“People receiving end of life care were treated with exceptional care and compassion, as were their relatives and those that mattered to them; both during and following the person’s death.

“Staff had the knowledge and skills to carry out their roles and responsibilities and feedback was consistently excellent. One person said, “The staff

know me very well and how I need to be cared for. I can’t fault them they are angels.”

Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care, added: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”