Milton Keynes care provider opens new branch and creates new jobs

National provider of local home care Carewatch has opened a new branch in Milton Keynes, resulting in the creation of 30 care worker jobs.

The company’s remit will include delivering domiciliary care services on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

Care will reach elderly residents, people living with dementia and those who have physical or mental learning difficulties. It will extend to local authority-funded clients as well as those who pay privately for care.

The move follows Carewatch’s acquisition of services previously provided by Housing and Care 21, a non-profit care and housing provider.

Carewatch, a national home care provider, is already headquartered in Milton Keynes and this new office will be run in the same building in Linford Wood. While it will operate separately it will enjoy access to a wealth of resources from the adjoining office.

Kevin Nutt, Contracts Director at Carewatch Care Services comments: “We’re delighted to be opening a branch in a community in which we already have a strong presence. We’re committed to delivering a first-class service to our clients. This is a really positive commitment to the community and to sector growth, in an otherwise challenging health and social care environment.”

Carewatch will be looking to recruit people who are compassionate, considerate and wish to make a real difference to the lives of others. Both guaranteed and flexible working hours are offered – from just a few hours each week to full-time. The role includes providing personal care and practical support to customers such as shopping and accompanying them to appointments and social activities. In return, full training and support will be given.

Registered Care Manager at Carewatch Milton Keynes Edward Knight says: “We’re looking for compassionate people to join the office to enable our customers to retain their independence, dignity and security in their own home.

“We can’t wait to welcome family members and friends to the branch and reassure them that we are providing high standards of care to their loved ones.

“It’s a demanding but fulfilling career. If you believe you have the right qualities, then we would love to hear from you.”

For further information visit www.carewatch.co.uk/carejobsmk/ or call 01908 766 502.