Milton Keynes carpet company celebrates four decades of laying down the goods

On Saturday Milton Keynes family run company Westbury Carpets & Floor Coverings celebrated 40 years in business with a function at The Warren Weir Building at Luton Hoo Golf & Country Club.

Two hundred guests - customers, family, business associates and friends - were treated to a five course meal and entertainment from the Upbeat Beatles.

The company was originally formed by Roger Campbell in 1977 and based in Newport Pagnell.

The company was named after the Westbury Maternity Home in the town where Roger’s eldest son had been born.

Now trading from their premises in Tongwell, they supply and lay all types of floor coverings to a whole range of properties nationwide.

During the last four decades, Westbury Carpets have fitted floor coverings to more than 5000 homes in the Milton Keynes area!