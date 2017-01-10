Milton Keynes celebrates 50th registered baby

Baby Sophia was the 50th baby to be registered, on January 4, by proud parents Jennifer Colley and Sylvian Soni.

The couple of Oakridge Park, attended the Registrar’s Office in Bletchley, to register their baby’s birth.

They were presented with flowers and a special certificate to mark the occasion.

The team will also be giving all babies born on January 23 and registered in Milton Keynes a special certificate as a keepsake.

Registration services manager Yvette Medri, said: “It’s an important year for Milton Keynes and we wanted to help celebrate it with some of our newest citizens.”

Meanwhile the MK50 project team would love to hear from you if you share Milton Keynes birthday yourself – they have tried to track down babies registered on January 23, 1967 - but these 50 year olds have moved on.

They would also like to hear from those who were the first to get married in Milton Keynes around this date in 1967 too.

Milton Keynes is a growing city with birth numbers having moved on significantly since 1967 from less than 900 a year to over 3800 in 2016.

Visit www.mk50.co.uk for more details about events and how you can get involved.

For more information about registration services including family history research and naming ceremonies visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/registrars