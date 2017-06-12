Milton Keynes celebrates MK50 with MK College hosted festival

Milton Keynes Family Festival, hosted by Milton Keynes College, will include live performances, demonstrations, an interactive zone and workshops, in an MK50 spectacular at centre:mk later this week.

The free event is open to all the family, and will showcase everything from art exhibitions and fashion shows, to live music, activities and competitions.

There will even be an opportunity for busy parents to do some pampering, with the pop-up Graduate Hair & Beauty Zone offering treatments.

Live cooking demos promise to make your mouth water, with chefs from the college’s Brasserie taking to the stage in the festival’s very own pop-up kitchen and the live finals of the Bucks, Beds and Herts Barber of the Year Competition will round off the weekend’s festival in style on Sunday, (June 18.)

Janine Coney, events manager for the Milton Keynes College Festival in the City said: “In line with MK50, this year’s summer showcase is all about celebrating everything great about Milton Keynes College and our students. We’ve got some fantastic performances, music, exhibitions and interactive workshops to share with families over the four days at this year’s MK College Festival event.”