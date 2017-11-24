Milton Keynes charity appeals for plasterers and floor experts to help children move into new home

An urgent appeal has gone out to flooring and plastering experts to help with a city children’s charity’s move into a new home.

Ride High, a charity working with some of Milton Keynes’s most disadvantaged children, is moving into a new home in December.

Ride High, the charity working with some of MKs most disadvantaged children is asking for the communitys help

The dilapidated house at Ride High Equestrian Centre, in Loughton, is in desperate need of sprucing up to provide a new clubroom in time for Christmas and be ready for opening on January 5.

Rachel Medill, the charity’s founder, said: “Most of the floor joists were rotten so we have had to replace the joists and put in a new wooden floor. Now we need some help to put down a hard flooring surface.

“We work with 80 children every week and so the flooring gets a lot of wear. Not only do the children come in with dirty boots but the floor also has to cope with the demands of lots of paint, modeling clay and glitter.”

The charity is looking for a company that can help with vinyl, laminate or tiles. They also need help to replaster walls in the children’s changing room.

Ride High has taken over a 30-year lease of the site, a 10- minute walk from MK Railway Station and has a commitment to turn it into a riding school that everyone can enjoy.

The charity has 30 horses and ponies so can offer riding lessons to children and adults as well as the organising pony parties.

If any company or individual can help they should contact Rachel Medill at admin@ridehigh.org or call 01525 261442.

> Visit www.ridehigh.org