Milton Keynes charity Brain Tumour Research presents a very special Christmas tree

A Christmas tree with a difference is there for all to see at offices in Shenley Wood, raising awareness and funding vital research into brain tumours.

Launched by charity Brain Tumour Research, the annual Hope Tree Christmas Appeal asks people to send a donation and write a message of hope or remembrance on a bauble. The decorations are being hung on Hope Trees at the Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence at the Universities of Portsmouth and Plymouth, Queen Mary University of London, Imperial College, London, and at the charity’s HQ in Milton Keynes.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer. This Christmas, we are asking supporters to take a few moments to write a message of hope on the back of a bauble and send it back to us with a donation. The Hope Tree Appeal is a wonderfully simple and easy way to help find a cure for this cruel disease. Together we will find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to see the national spend on brain tumour research increased to £30 million - £35 million a year, in line with breast and leukaemia, in order to advance treatments and ultimately find a cure.

To take part, please make a donation and leave your message on the charity’s JustGiving page.