Milton Keynes charity chosen as ‘Charity of the Year’by Cawleys

Cawleys the waste management company is celebrating 70 years in business and has marked its commitment to the Milton Keynes community by selecting MK Charity Ride High as its local Charity of the Year.

Ride High children visited Cawleys headquarters in Luton last week for a ‘behind-the-scenes’ tour of the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF); they saw staff and machinery at work sorting the waste and learnt about the waste journey and recycling.

This was a great educational experience for the children who now have a good understanding of how to help care for the environment and to minimise waste. The visit was one of several that Ride High make available to disadvantaged children over the school holidays, many of whom don’t have any other activities to look forward to.

Cawleys is a family business that actively supports the communities in which it operates. Cawleys has big celebrations planned for 2017.

Keep an eye out for their first 70th Anniversary Glass Collection Vehicle that will display the Ride High logo!

Ride High Founder and CEO Rachel Medill MBE said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Cawleys as their MK Charity of the Year.

The younger generation have to be the flag carriers for a greener world – getting the children involved with Cawleys is a great way to show them how together we can make a huge difference to the environment in which we live”.

Cawleys managing director Jon Cawley said: “Many of the children at Ride High feel that they don’t have a positive future – by choosing their charity we want to show the children that we care about them and also that, by being champions for a cleaner world, they have the power to change their environment for the better”.