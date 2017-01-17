Milton Keynes charity fundraiser is all wrapped up!

The annual Christmas gift wrapping service at intu Milton Keynes has helped to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We are overwhelmed at how generous customers to Milton Keynes have been over the Christmas period, this is a huge boost to local charities and I can’t thank people enough for their support.”

The station broke last year’s total and raised an amazing £9,641 which all goes to the eleven charities involved.

The gift-wrapping station which was in the centre from Black Friday, the 25 November, was run by local charities from in and around Milton Keynes including Advantage Africa, Age UK Milton Keynes, Hope for Hollie, Citizens Advice and Willen Hospice.

Customers were invited to bring their newly purchased Christmas gifts to the station and for a small donation, the gifts where beautifully wrapped.

Appeal Organiser Sam Crooks said: “We raised more than last year on both the gift wrap stall and the carol singing - to be distributed over 30 charities.

“This is due to the exceptional generosity of the people of Milton Keynes. We are very grateful to intu for all their help, and particularly for donating the wrapping paper for the gift wrap stall.”