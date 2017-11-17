Milton Keynes charity launches new fundraising initiative to recycle Christmas trees

As part of a new fundraising initiative Willen Hospice will be offering to collect and recycle real Christmas trees from homes in Milton Keynes early in the new year.

The local charity will offer the service to people living in postcodes MK14, MK15, MK16 or MK46.

Fundraising manager Dawn Clark said: “If you book early to have your tree collected after Christmas, it’s just one less detail to worry about during the busy festive season”.

“As part of the collection, we invite you to make a voluntary donation to Willen Hospice to help support our care. Your contribution will make a huge difference to the lives of our patients and their friends and families.”

Bookings should be made by Thursday, January 4 and Willen Hospice will collect and recycle the trees on Saturday, January 6.

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/tree to book, or email christmastreesrecycling@willen-hospice.org.uk or call 01908 303068.

The recycling initiative is being trialled in a selected area of Milton Keynes, with a view to rolling it out further in the future.

The trees will be recycled by the MK Council who are supporting the scheme.