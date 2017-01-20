Milton Keynes charity seeks fundraisers for tandem skydive

The Willen Hospice Tandem Skydive wiil take place on Sunday May 14 at Hinton-in-the-Hedges Airfiled in Brackley. And you could be among those taking part.

The day consists of a warm welcome with refreshments, a full safety briefing and then the 13,000ft tandem jump through the sky.

Friends and family are welcome to go along and support and soak up the excitement and atmosphere!

It costs £7 per minute for Willen Hospice to provide the specialist end-of-life care it does for its patients and support for their loved ones – events such as the tandem skydive contribute greatly to helping raise those urgently needed funds.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice said, “The Tandem Skydive is a really exciting event. It’s an amazing personal challenge and an incredible way to support for the specialist care provided here at Willen Hospice.”

The deadline to sign up is Friday, February 10, and spaces are limited. So hurry.

Those wishing to register and book their place for Willen Hospice should visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/tandem-skydive or call 01908 303056.