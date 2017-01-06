Milton Keynes charity The Parks Trust reflects on 10 great things from 2016

As The Parks Trust, the charity that cares for Milton Keynes’ parks and green spaces, begins what will be an exciting 2017, it has reflected on its highlights of 2016.

It was a successful year for the Trust, with the acquisition of a number of new parks, as well as wakeboarding centre WakeMK, located at Willen Lake. In addition, The Parks Trust hosted over 300 events in the parks, many of them organised by local groups, with 220 education sessions also held for people of all ages.

David Foster, Chief Executive of The Parks Trust, said: “2017 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for us, with a number of large scale developments planned for our green space.

“As we begin a new year it’s important to reflect on the successes of the last, which is why we’ve compiled our top 10 highlights from 2016, covering everything from the acquisition of WakeMK, the addition of Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve and Stanton Low Park to our green space, and the fantastic work of our operations team. We hope people will enjoy these, and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to our parks in 2017.”

The Parks Trust – 10 Highlights of 2016

1 More than 2,300 people enjoyed the 2016 Proms in Campbell Park, led by Damian Iorio and joined by soprano Jeni Bern.

2 Adam Henson, rural TV presenter, officially opened the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve in August, which covers 48 hectares of the Great Ouse Valley near Old Wolverton.

3 The Parks Trust acquired WakeMK, home to three UK champions of the sport, in April.

4 The essential work of the Operations Team continued, with the planting of 35,000 trees and shrubs, and the resurfacing of 11.5km of leisure routes.

5 MK Council transferred Stanton Low Park into the Trust’s care. It has one of the city’s best play areas and over 50 hectares of parkland.

6 In October, The Parks Trust gave a warm welcome to five new trustees; Duncan Mason, Richard Pearce, Gamiel Yafai, Phil Wheeler and Jan Flawn.

7 The Parks Trust secured support from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and Big Lottery Fund to restore the historic parkland around Great Linford Manor.

8 Students from eight schools across Milton Keynes spent the day at The Parks Trust’s Junior Rangers’ Conference, held at Linford Lakes Nature Reserve.

9 The exceptional growing conditions this year meant The Parks Trust made more hay than ever to feed our sheep and cattle over the winter.

10 The Parks Trust brought its property portfolio management in-house. The rental from its properties goes directly into maintaining the city’s parks and green spaces.