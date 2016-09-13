Milton Keynes charity wins almost £400k from Big Lottery Fund

Regional charity, Service Six, is celebrating winning a major Big Lottery Fund grant of £324,700 to work with disadvantaged children and young people in Milton Keynes.

The three year ‘Youth Starz’ project is set to begin in November and will support over 350 youngsters aged four to 19, all of whom will be identified as vulnerable and hard to reach.

Based at Service Six’s coffee hall community centre, the project will offer support programmes for individuals and a range of free activities and support services.

Assistant chief executive Claudia Slabon, said: “Service Six is over the moon about the grant award, but young people within the areas are the real winners. “We are really excited about our new project and can only see positive benefits for vulnerable children and communities.

“This is a real opportunity to develop our existing success and outcomes and make sure that together we are reaching the most disadvantaged young people with the best range and quality of services.”

The grant award follows a successful consultation with over 250 young people residing within the area to identify their needs and interests.

This has helped to shape the project which will initially focus on free sporting activities, in particular football academies, also arts, crafts and cookery.

The venture will include nationally accredited youth volunteering opportunities to cascade support to other disadvantaged groups in the community so participants increase their transferable abilities throughout the project and pass on their energy and learning.

Mark Viggars, neighbourhoods regeneration manager at Places for People, said: “Service Six provides a vital service from the coffee hall community centre, supporting and encouraging young people and their families to broaden their horizons and realise their true potential.

“It has been a privilege for Places for People to help nurture Service Six in the expansion of its operation, as part of our long-term commitment to the Milton Keynes community.

“We look forward to helping them deliver many more positive outcomes for young people as a result of this significant new funding.”

For more details about the range of services offered by the charity, visit: www.servicesix.co.uk