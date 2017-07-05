Milton Keynes Choir to feature on primetime BBC TV show this weekend

Milton Keynes-based sixth form choir Perfect 6th, is scheduled to perform on BBC One’s new music show Pitch Battle this Saturday evening.

The group of 6th form students will be competing in the fourth episode of six, which sees vocal groups battling it out in a series of singing challenges in front of music industry experts, including Gareth Malone and Seal.

The group are some of the youngest in the competition and are hoping to wow the judges with their all-singing, all-dancing show choir.

Pitch Battle is a brand new entertainment series where 30 of the country’s best choirs and vocal groups compete in a series of ‘sing-or-be-sung off’ vocal challenges.

Hosted by former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, six choirs and vocal groups of all different sizes and musical genres will be vying for a place in the grand final.

As a choir Perfect 6th are also all working towards achieving their A-level equivalent qualifications, training at the Arts1 base in Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

The students had the opportunity to audition for this high profile Saturday night show earlier in the year going through an intense process preparing various pieces for a huge panel of voice and musical experts and TV producers.

Perfect 6th’s Musical Director is Newport Pagnell-based James Grimsey who is no stranger to TV shows having worked on The Voice Kids, The X-Factor and with winners from Britain’s Got Talent.

James says, “Perfect 6th are an incredible vocal group, trained to perfection by our amazing faculty of vocal coaches and musical directors. Our students all have places at top drama schools, dance colleges and universities this September and Pitch Battle is the best way to top off an incredible year. We’re both excited and nervous about Saturday but I know the group will make the city proud and bring their A game, as we really want to go through to the next stage.”

To progress through to the next round of the competition the groups must impress the panel of musical judges – the nation’s favourite choirmaster Gareth Malone, former choirgirl turned international recording artist Kelis and this week’s superstar guest judge and multi-award winning artist, Seal.

The show will air at 7.30pm.